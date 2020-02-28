Three killed, 30 injured in boiler explosion in Haryana’s Jhajjar

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 20:03 IST

Three persons were killed and 30 others injured when a boiler of a private digester chemical factory exploded in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh industrial area on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place when the building of the factory collapsed after the boiler exploded and three labourers were killed after the debris fell on them. Even the building of adjoining four factories also caught fire and got damaged.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar said that the incident took place around 3 pm at a private chemical factory in Bahadurgarh’s industrial area.

“Three labourers were killed on the spot while 30 others sustained injuries and one of them is critically injured. The injured includes children and women of the nearby areas. As many as 15 injured were undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Bahadurgarh while the remaining ones were taking treatment at a private hospital here. The National disaster response force (NDRF) has been called and the local police along with fire officials have been carrying out rescue operations. No one is trapped inside the factory”, he added.

Chaturbhuj, a fire official said that they have called fire vehicles from Delhi and Rohtak to control the situation.

“We have been trying to normalize the situation but still they suspect that few persons could be trapped under the debris of the factory”, he added.

A heavy police team and other district administration officials have also reached to the spot. Till filing the report, NDRF teams are yet to reach the spot.