Three of family die by suicide in Shivamogga; cops suspect financial strain

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Shivamogga, a police officer said on Tuesday adding that they probably took the extreme step due to financial strains. The woman’s husband had passed away a few years ago, leaving her as the sole breadwinner for the family. She was employed at a local hotel to support them. (File photo)

The officer said that the incident took place on Monday night when the three people, identified as a 45-year-old woman, her 38-year-old brother, and her 22-year-old son, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison with their dinner. The woman’s husband had passed away a few years ago, leaving her as the sole breadwinner for the family. She was employed at a local hotel to support them.

According to the police, the woman’s brother had been suffering from tuberculosis for many years, and her son was unemployed, only working sporadically. The woman was reportedly under significant stress due to the financial burden of supporting the entire family on her own.

Doddapete police station inspector N Ravi said: “The exact reason for the extreme step is unknown. Preliminary investigations suggest that all three consumed poison along with their dinner. It is unclear whether they collectively decided to commit suicide or if the woman made the decision on her own.”

“The bodies have been shifted to the district government Mc Gaan Hospital for autopsy and were later handed over to the family members. We have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” he said.

Ravi said: “We are awaiting the autopsy report and are gathering information from the family members.” A forensic laboratory team visited the scene to collect evidence and further investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A relative of the family said: “Managing the family was a constant struggle for her, especially with rising expenses and no support. The son and brother showed little interest in finding work, leaving the burden entirely on her shoulders.”