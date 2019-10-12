e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Three people including an engineer abducted by Maoists in Bastar’s Dantewada

The missing were identified as Sub Engineer Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of a private construction contractor.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:39 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
hree people, including two government personnel in Dantewada district were reportedly abducted by Maoists on Saturday.
hree people, including two government personnel in Dantewada district were reportedly abducted by Maoists on Saturday.(Photo: Manoj Kumar/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)
         

Three people, including two government personnel in Dantewada district were reportedly abducted by Maoists on Saturday.

The missing were identified as Sub Engineer Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of a private construction contractor.

Police said that they have got some information regarding the abduction of the trio on the investigation has started.

“We are getting information that the three were abducted from Potali village under Aranpur police station area on Friday. A road construction under Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojna ( PMGSY) was going on in the area. Dantewada police are investigating the matter,” claimed a press statement of Chhattisgarh police.

Police said that police and paramilitary personnel have been rushed to comb the jungles where the incident was reported and no communication has been received till now about their whereabouts.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 22:38 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News