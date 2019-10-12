Three people including an engineer abducted by Maoists in Bastar’s Dantewada

india

Three people, including two government personnel in Dantewada district were reportedly abducted by Maoists on Saturday.

The missing were identified as Sub Engineer Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of a private construction contractor.

Police said that they have got some information regarding the abduction of the trio on the investigation has started.

“We are getting information that the three were abducted from Potali village under Aranpur police station area on Friday. A road construction under Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojna ( PMGSY) was going on in the area. Dantewada police are investigating the matter,” claimed a press statement of Chhattisgarh police.

Police said that police and paramilitary personnel have been rushed to comb the jungles where the incident was reported and no communication has been received till now about their whereabouts.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 22:38 IST