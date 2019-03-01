3 policemen, one civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara encounter, ‘dead’ militant started firing

Three security personnel and a civilian were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday. Sources said that during search operation a terrorist, who was presumed dead, suddenly stood up and started firing at the security personnel.

“During the search operation after the firing exchanges stopped, one of the two militants, presumed dead, stood up and started indiscriminate firing at security forces in which two CRPF personnel and two local policemen were killed. The operation is still on,” police said, according to news agency IANS.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir’s Kralgund village in Handwara following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Handwara and Sopore.

News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that there was lull in firing several times during the day but the militants would resume firing as soon as the security forces advanced towards the house where they were hiding.

PTI reported that four people were also injured in clashes between a group of youngsters and security personnel near the encounter site. Authorities had also suspended mobile internet services in Handwara and Sopore.

On Wednesday, a Pakistani was among two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in a firefight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Also Watch: ‘35 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last two days ‘: Indian Army

As many as 11 JeM terrorists have been killed in Kashmir since the Pakistan-based group claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide bomb attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 18:48 IST