Three-storey building collapses in Indore, 10 feared trapped

india Updated: Mar 31, 2018 23:00 IST
The reason for its sudden collapse was not clear, police said, adding that rescue work was underway.
The reason for its sudden collapse was not clear, police said, adding that rescue work was underway. (ANI Photo.Twitter)

A three-storey building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore around 10pm on Saturday.

Police said at least 10 people are feared to have been trapped under the debris of the building which housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery.

The reason for its sudden collapse is not clear, police said, adding that rescue work is underway.

