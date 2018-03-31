Three-storey building collapses in Indore, 10 feared trapped
Police said at least 10 people are feared to have been trapped under the debris of the building which housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery.india Updated: Mar 31, 2018 23:00 IST
Press Trust of India, Indore
A three-storey building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore around 10pm on Saturday.
The reason for its sudden collapse is not clear, police said, adding that rescue work is underway.