Three women Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh: Police

Three women Maoists, collectively carrying ₹15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, police said on Monday.

Police identified the three as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti Nuppo, who were members of the Katalyan area committee of the Maoists.

A 12-bore gun, two countrymade revolvers, a muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices, wires, medicines, Maoist literature, and items of daily use were recovered from the gunfight site.

“The gunfight took place on Sunday evening in a forest between Adwal and Kunjeras villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard was out on a search operation. We had information that Jagdish, a divisional committee member along with 15 others were camping in the area,” said Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava.

The gunfight lasted for about 20 minutes. “The Maoists were also mapping the area near a police camp in Chikpal, which was a major concern for us... We had information that Maoists were roaming around the camp for last few days,” said Pallava.

Police said a search operation near the gunfight scene was going on.