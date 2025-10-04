Bengaluru, A day after a tiger was found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday directed officials to hold consultations with residents and submit a report on declaring the area a tiger reserve. Tiger found poisoned in MM Hills; Karnataka minister directs steps on reserve proposal

The carcass of the 12-year-old tiger, discovered on October 2, is suspected to have been poisoned, according to preliminary findings.

Forest officials said a suspect has been detained in connection with the case, in which the animal was allegedly chopped into three parts.

“Interrogation is underway, and the actual cause of death will be known soon,” they added. A post-mortem revealed no evidence of snaring or gunshot injuries and confirmed that no body parts were missing, officials said.

Chairing an emergency video conference with forest officers from all tiger reserves and the Mysuru division, Khandre noted that the State Wildlife Board had already approved a proposal to declare MM Hills a tiger reserve.

“Officials must now consult local representatives and submit the final report,” a statement from his office said.

The minister also directed officials to compile data on cattle and residents in forest hamlets, and to ensure timely compensation if wild animals kill livestock.

“Incidents of poisoning and poaching have been reported from villages along the fringes of MM Hills and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuaries. Awareness campaigns must be conducted, and compensation for crop damage verified and paid without delay,” he said.

Khandre further instructed officials to intensify patrolling in MM Hills, warning that disciplinary action would be taken against negligent staff.

He stressed that “speedy punishment must be ensured for those involved in tiger killings, including the recent case, to send a strong message.”

This is not the first such incident in the region. On June 26, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Hugyam range of MM Hills after consuming a poisoned cow.

Three people, including the cow’s owner, were arrested in that case.

During the meeting, Khandre asked officials to ensure that outsourced frontline staff receive salaries on time and carry out patrolling duties properly. He also directed verification of the M-STRiPES digital monitoring system for tiger conservation.

“Staff must take GPS-tagged photos during patrols so that senior officers can periodically review them,” he said, urging the effective use of technology.

The minister also ordered that anti-poaching camp staff be provided with basic facilities such as boots, jackets, drinking water, and food grains, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.