Tihar asks hangman to report 3 days before hanging of Delhi gang rape convicts

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:22 IST

The Tihar Jail authorities said on Sunday that they had asked the hangman to report three days ahead of the scheduled hanging of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case convicts this week.

The four convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -are to be hanged together at 5.30 am on Friday, according to an order by a Delhi court earlier this month.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays by them in exhausting legal remedies.

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the plea of Mukesh Singh, who has sought restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his lawyers had misled him.

After the fresh death warrant was issued, the Tihar Jail authorities wrote to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, requesting for the service of hangman Pawan Jallad, a jail official said.

“Pawan Jallad, a hangman from Meerut, has been asked to report at Tihar Jail on March 17 (Tuesday), three days ahead of the scheduled date of hanging,” Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel said.

According to the jail authorities, dummy executions would be conducted after the arrival of Jallad.

Health check-ups of the convicts is being done once in a day. They are also being counselled on regular basis, the authorities said.

Out of the four convicts, Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay have had their last face-to-face meetings with their respective families.

The authorities have written to the family of Akshay about the date for final meeting before the scheduled date of execution.

The jail authorities have also not stopped the convicts’ weekly meetings with their families yet.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died a fortnight later.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as the accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case.

The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.