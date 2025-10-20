Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings, shares stunning iPhone 17 Pro Max click

"Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on the iPhone 17 Pro Max," the X post read.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday extended Diwali greetings on social media, where he also attached a stunning image taken on the iPhone 17 Pro Max of a woman engaged in festivities as diyas (earthen lamps) around her light up the picture.

The image that Cook posted was clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker, who is also the co-founder of House of Pixels.

Tim Cook’s Diwali wishes The Apple CEO extended greetings often on Indian festivals, including Diwali and Holi. Last year, Cook had posted a picture clicked by another Indian photographer, which was shot on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

"Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights," he posted on X, attaching a photo of diyas being placed on a bed of rose petals.