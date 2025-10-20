Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings, shares stunning iPhone 17 Pro Max click

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday extended Diwali greetings on social media, where he also attached a stunning image taken on the iPhone 17 Pro Max of a woman engaged in festivities as diyas (earthen lamps) around her light up the picture.
"Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on the iPhone 17 Pro Max," the X post read.
The image that Cook posted was clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker, who is also the co-founder of House of Pixels.
Tim Cook’s Diwali wishes
The Apple CEO extended greetings often on Indian festivals, including Diwali and Holi. Last year, Cook had posted a picture clicked by another Indian photographer, which was shot on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
"Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights," he posted on X, attaching a photo of diyas being placed on a bed of rose petals.
That photo was shot by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra, who is the cofounder and editor-in-chief of a photography publication called APF Magazine.
iPhone 17 Pro Max
The new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were unveiled as the top models in the iPhone 17 lineup in September this year. Along with those models, Apple also released the iPhone 17 and the brand-new iPhone Air.
The Pro comes back with an aluminium body, features the largest battery ever in an iPhone, and includes what Apple describes as a "full-width camera plateau" on the rear, according to the live event streamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel on September 9. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the latest A19 Pro chip with a 16-core Neural Engine.