TMC’s Saket Gokhale alleges data breach of senior politicians, others on CoWin

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that the country’s Covid-19 vaccination tracking platform CoWin has been breached with details of senior political leaders available on social media application Telegram. TheTMC national spokesperson shared the screenshots of the breach on his official Twitter account. (Representative file image)

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale shared the screenshots of the breach on his official Twitter account.

“There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available,” Gokhale posted on his official Twitter account.

Also Read: India to offer digital health tech to world as universal public goods: Lav Agarwal

“This is a matter of national concern”, he further wrote.

According to screenshots shared by Gokhale, the leaked date includes Aadhaar card numbers, along with gender, date of birth and vaccination centre of senior leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Derek O’Brien, former union minister P Chidambaram, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal.

In another set of screenshots Gokhale shared, the leaked data also included details of health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, deputy chairman Rajya Sabha Haribansh Narayan Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, & Sanjay Raut.

HT is yet to independently verify the data leak as alleged by the TMC spokesperson.

National Health Authority chief Ram Sewak Sharma and the ministry of electronics and information technology are yet to comment on the allegations of data leak.

The copy will be updated as and when the response by the ministry of health will be made available.