To counter BJP, Congress returns to grassroots with training plan for workers

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:30 IST

In its bid to galvanise the party cadre demoralised by successive electoral setbacks, the Congress is all set to start a training programme for the workers across the country to propagate its ideology, values, commitments and achievements among the people right from the grassroots level.

A day-long workshop will be held in Delhi on September 3 to “train the trainers” in various training modules with an aim to strengthening the organisation. The programme will also cater to new challenges and arm the workers in countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on different issues confronting the country.

Through such workshops, the party seeks to bring about uniformity in its stand on various issues such as Article 370, triple talaq and the amendments in the Right to Information Act. A series of training programmes have been planned at block levels across the country. “Such programmes will also reinvigorate the party cadres,” a party functionary said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal on August 26 issued a circular, asking states to send their representatives for the day-long workshop. “We need to review the ongoing exercises and training schedules and finalise suitable programmes at the block, district and state levels with some uniformity and also keeping in view the specific requirements,” he said in the circular.

Though training is integral to the Congress, many such sessions have not been held in the recent past. Similarly, the party had at one point of time decided to establish a national training institute to enable its workers and leaders to go through an annual orientation course on contemporary political, economic and social issues. But that is yet to see the light of the day.

In February this year, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had segregated training department from the organisation and handed over the charge to one of his close aides Sachin Rao to give special emphasis on such programmes. Soon after that, the state units were asked to designate one of the general secretaries as in-charge of training to make it an essential part of the organisation.

