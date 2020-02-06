To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “youth will hit him with sticks” with a counterattack in Parliament.

The Prime Minister, without naming Rahul Gandhi, offered to do more sun salutations, a set of 12 yoga asanas, while speaking in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

“I heard an opposition leader say yesterday that the youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of Surya Namaskar so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks,” Modi said.

“In any case, I have been abused so much for the last two decades, their negativity hardly matters,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, referring to “tube lights”. His response came as Rahul Gandhi rose to speak.

“I have been speaking for the last 30 to 40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hote hain (many of the tube lights are like this),” he said.

Modi’s response was counterattack to Rahul Gandhi’s comment while the latter was addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

“The PM won’t be able to come out of his home. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country can’t progress without providing jobs to youth,” Gandhi had said.

Both the Houses are holding a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.