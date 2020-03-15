Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 16:18 IST

Four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

The encounter took place in the Dayalgam residential area.

“An encounter broke out with terrorists at around 10.40am today (Sunday) in Dayalgam residential area in Anantnag. After the operation, troops recovered dead bodies of four terrorists,” a CRPF official said, according to IANS.

A team of security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and the Indian Army cordoned off the area on Saturday night after receiving a specific input about the presence of terrorists.

The security forces zeroed in on the house where the terrorists were holed up and were fired at, triggering the encounter.

Ammunition was recovered from the encounter site during the search operation.

In another operation on Saturday, police in Handwara captured a terrorist alive along with an AK 47 assault rife after getting a specific input.

Sopore Police also launched a joint operation with security forces on the same day based on a credible input about the presence of newly-recruited terrorist in Bulgam area of Sopore.

He was also captured alive and has been identified as Danish Ahmed Kakroo from Chesti Colony in Baramulla. Initial probe suggested he had joined terrorist ranks a day before.

Weapon and war-like stores were recovered from the terrorist and further probe is underway, officials said.