Top Maoist carrying Rs 10 lakh reward arrested with AK-47, 5 associates in Jharkhand

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 17:56 IST

Giridih police in Jharkhand achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of Prasant Majhi, identified as a high-ranking member of banned CPI (Maoists), with a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, along with his five associates in hilly terrain of Parasnath under Khukhra police station.

Giridih superintendent of police (SP) Amit Renu on Saturday admitted the arrest but refused to share details saying that he was busy in the process of action and would talk later on the matter.

Officials of local police station said a special squad also seized AK-47 rifle from Prasant Majhi. Among the arrested Maoists activists, two are women and three men.

The Majhi’s arrest is said to be one of the major breakthroughs of Renu who has launched an all-out operation for eliminating Maoists from region.

Police official said that after getting a tip-off, SP Amit Renu set up a special squad which arrested Majhi hiding in between Parvatpur-Pandeydih villages on the border of Giridih- Dhanbad districts under Khukhra police station.

Sources said police arrested Prasant Majhi and his associates on Friday and secretly took him away at an unknown location for interrogation to avoid Maoists-triggered protest.

CRPF picket is being set up in Parvatpur-Pandeydih, the village of dreaded Maoist Ajay Mahto, who is carrying a reward worth Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Maoists are launching agitation against the picket in the village. On December 23, Maoists triggered villagers carried out a violent attack at the construction site of the CRPF picket.

Police official said Maoists are active in the region. Prasant Majhi had reportedly come to Pandeydih village to intensify agitation of villagers against CRPF picket when he was arrested with AK-47 and five associates.

Hilly terrain of Parasnath of Jharkhand’s Giridih district and its adjoining Topchachi block of Dhanbad district are considered den of Maoists activists due to their geographical situation.