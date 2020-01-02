e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Top Tamil Nadu BJP leaders booked for protesting at Marina without permission against Tamil orator Nellai Kannan

Kannan was heard asking Muslims to ‘finish-off’ PM Modi and Amit Shah in a video of his speech delivered at an anti-CAA protest in Tamil Nadu. The BJP had lodged a police complaint and sought Kannan’s arrest.

Jan 02, 2020 22:14 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan along with other BJP leaders has been booked by Tamil Nadu police
The Chennai police booked former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP national Secretary H Raja, party veteran L Ganesan and 308 others, for holding a protest without permission at the Marina seafront demanding the arrest of popular Tamil orator and congress leader Nellai Kannan for his remarks against the prime minister and the union home minister.

The BJP leaders and their supporters were detained near the Gandhi statue on the Marina on Wednesday and lodged in a marriage hall before their release later in the day. They were booked for unlawful assembly among other charges.

Ever since the massive Jallikattu protest of January 2017, the city administration has kept Marina out of bounds for protestors.

Kannan, a Congress leader and a noted Tamil scholar, landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech attacking home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Tirunelveli on Saturday stirred up a hornet’s nest.

Kannan was heard asking Muslims to “finish-off” PM Modi and Amit Shah in the video.

The BJP had lodged a police complaint and sought Kannan’s arrest.

The police finally arrested Kannan from a hospital on Wednesday night on charges of instigating people to indulge in violence and promoting enmity between groups. Later, he was remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

