Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 289

The death toll in the tragic Odisha train accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train rose to 289 with a 35-year-old labourer from Bihar succumbing to his injuries on Tuesday. At present, 118 more passengers are undergoing treatment. (PTI image)

Bijay Paswan from Motihar district of Bihar had boarded the Coromandel Express along with six others on June 2 from Howrah to Palakkad in Kerala.

Raja Patel, who was also part of the group, had died at the accident spot.

Paswan was initially admitted to the Balasore district headquarter hospital and then shifted to central ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with cervical spine injury and quadriplegia.

Doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital said Paswan was initially admitted in orthopedics department but his condition gradually began to deteriorate.

He was shifted to central ICU on June 7 with cardiorespiratory complications.

Since Tuesday morning, he was intubated with due medications and at around 7:30am, he had a sudden cardiac arrest and was declared dead around 9:50am,” said medical bulletin from the hospital.

Dipak Paswan, nephew of Bijay said his uncle sustained injuries on his neck in the incident.

“While I injured my chest, my uncle received multiple injuries on his body from neck to bottom. But he was able to communicate with others,” he said.

At present, 118 more passengers are undergoing treatment.

The accident, which claimed the lives of 289 passengers and left over 1,000 injured, involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, resulting in the derailment of several coaches.

A few of the derailed coaches fell on another track and were hit by another passenger train, Howrah Express, which was coming from Yesvantpur.