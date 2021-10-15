Home / India News / Trains cancelled, diverted on Tundla-Kanpur section after 24 wagons derail
Trains cancelled, diverted on Tundla-Kanpur section after 24 wagons derail

Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

As many as 24 wagons of an empty goods train derailed at the Tundla-Kanpur section near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, forcing the Indian Railways to cancel and divert 20 passenger trains. "Traffic has been disrupted on the up and down lines due to the derailment of empty wagons of a goods train at 04.00 AM between Ambiapur and Rura stations of the Kanpur-Tudla section under the Prayagraj division," North Central Railway said in a statement.

“The restoration work is underway and we will try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur,” Mohit Chandra, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to officials, no casualty has been reported and a probe to ascertain the cause of the derailment has been ordered.

