Travel advisory against Assam major hurdle in attracting foreign investment: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that travel advisory against the northeastern region by several countries is a major challenge in attracting investments, even as the state gears up for a mega business summit here later this month. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference regarding 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', at Dispur in Guwahati on Saturday.(ANI)

Sarma said he has requested the countries to view Assam ‘in isolation’ and not club all the North Eastern states together, with talks underway with Japan and Australia to persuade them to withdraw the adverse advisory.

Addressing a press conference in the run-up to ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', Sarma said, “Most embassies have marked Assam in ‘grey' and have a statutory warning for its citizens against visiting Assam, as the state is clubbed together as ‘North East'. Removing these advisories is the topmost priority for us.”

He said countries like Japan and Australia are being persuaded to change this advisory, with a team from the Asian country already here to look into the matter while an Australian delegation is scheduled to reach shortly.

There is no adverse situation in Assam, and all stakeholders, including government, media and public, have to be together to drive home this point, he asserted.

“As chief minister of Assam, I cannot influence other states. What I am doing is asking them (foreign nations), to view Assam in isolation,” he added.

“To attract foreign investment, the travel advisory has to be withdrawn. And at the same time, we also have to show them our strengths, like skilling options for our human resources, peace and stability – politically, economically and in law and order,” he said.

Non-availability of vast tracts of land needed for setting up big industries is also a problem for the state, which the government is working on to address, the CM added.

“The state Cabinet will approve many SEZs tomorrow, and we hope that we can navigate through this problem of acquiring land together,” he said.

“In spite of these limitations, we are in the process of ensuring foreign investment this time. And if we can address these issues, more investment will come,” he maintained.

The two-day business summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 in presence of over 10 top industry leaders including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and N Chandrasekaran, among others.

Japan, Australia, Bhutan, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia have confirmed participation as ‘partner countries'. Philippines, Finland, Iceland, Austria and the Republic of Korea have confirmed presence in the summit, while confirmation from 14 other countries is awaited.

The business conclave will see participation from four key bilateral agencies and three multilateral agencies, Sarma said, adding that a number of other entities like the European Union will be attending such a meet here for the first time, Sarma said.

Referring to the first edition of Advantage Assam Summit in 2018, the CM maintained that there were three major successes – upgrading capacity of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, Paradip-Numaligarh crude pipeline and expansion of the gas grid to Assam.

While these investments were from the government sector, the focus of Summit 2.0 will be on balancing government as well as private investments, he added.

Along with drawing big industries, the government will also emphasise bringing small and medium industries to the state and facilitate its setting up in different parts, Sarma said.

Highlighting the role of banks in driving small and medium industries, he said this aspect will be the focal point of the valedictory session, which will be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Over 7,000 participants have already registered for the Summit as the CM and his Cabinet colleagues visited different cities within and outside the country scouting for support and participation.

Mentioning his recent visit to Bhutan, Sarma said a strategic dialogue is underway to persuade the bordering country to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) in this northeastern state along its Gelephu mindfulness city project.

He said Japan and Singapore have envisaged interest in recruitment from the state, with both countries running Japanese and English language courses respectively here to make the youth employable in their nations.

The CM emphasised the need to focus on new and new-age industries, saying: “The tea industry here has touched its saturation point. People are withdrawing from hydrocarbon and fossil fuels. So, we have now to shift to other sectors.”

He added that 8,000 artists will present a Jhumur dance performance on February 24, which will be attended by PM Modi, as part of celebration of 200 years of Assam tea.

“Tea is the oldest industry of the state, and advent of industrialisation of the state began with it. Two hundred years of industrialisation of Assam as well as Assam tea will be celebrated through the Jhumor performance,” he added.

Sarma added that the Summit will have 20 thematic sessions, with Union ministers to lead discussions in at least six of these.