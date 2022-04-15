Tremors felt in Arunachal as China hit by 5.3 magnitude quake

Tremors were felt in Arunachal Pradesh after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck China's Qinghai on Friday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1176 km north of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NCS on its Twitter handle wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 & Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1176 km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh."

According to China's Xinhua news agency, the tremor occurred at 9:26 am (Beijing time), as per news agency ANI. It further reported that the epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or destruction of property has been reported so far.

Earlier this year, Arunachal Pradesh was hit by two earthquakes. In February, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Pangin with the epicenter at 305-km North North East of Pangin. According to the NCS, the depth of the tremor was around 10-km.

In January, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district. As per the NCS, the epicentre was 94-km north east of Pangin.