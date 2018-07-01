Tremors felt in Delhi after magnitude 4.0 quake hits Sonepat

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon after an earthquake hit Haryana’s Sonepat district, located around 40 kms from here.

According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale and occurred at 3:37pm, PTI reported. The tremors lasted for a few seconds.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.