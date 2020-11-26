Trend Alert #NeverForgetNeverForgive, #FarmersProtest, #SaraAliKhan, Jadeja, #SCOTUS and all the top trends

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 21:19 IST

#NeverForgetNeverForgive

The 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was observed on Thursday as the nation remembered the martyrs. Social media users called out the Pakistan-based terror outfit responsible for the brutal strikes that claimed 170 lives. #PakTerrorState also trended amid reports of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) planning special prayers for the 10 terrorists who carried out the terror attacks.

#FarmersProtest

Opposition leaders and activists tweeted in solidarity with farmers as they marched to Delhi to protest against agricultural reforms. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers headed to Delhi as they tried to break through barricades at Sadopur border in Ambala. Thousands of vehicles remained stranded on National Highway-44 as the police blocked a stretch of 15km near Karnal.

#SaraAliKhan

Actor Sara Ali Khan trended on Twitter after a new poster for her upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 was unveiled. It features Varun in multiple, colourful disguises, carrying Sara Ali Khan on his back. The film's trailer will be released on Saturday, November 28. The shooting finished in February but the producers were biding their time, hoping for the situation to get better and aim for a theatrical release.

Thanksgiving

Social media users from around the world shared what they are thankful for as they celebrated Thanksgiving. It is a day reserved primarily for offering thanks and acknowledging the sacrifices and blessings of the past year. Most families who live away from each other make it a point to get together and celebrate all the blessings of the past years and eat a grand meal together.

Jadeja

Ahead of the One Day International match between India and Australia on November 27, cricket fans shared their dream teams. Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar picked Kuldeep Yadav but remarked that Virat Kohli would pick Ravindra Jadeja. Social media users quickly latched on the issue and argued that Jadeja deserves the place in the ODI team.

#OneNationOneElection

During a virtual address to legislative presiding officers from all across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched his One Nation, One Election plan. He stressed that the plan is not just a matter of debate, but a requirement for India. One Nation, One Election has been a key electoral reform pushed by the NDA government but has met with stiff opposition from rival parties.

#SCOTUS

US Supreme Court blocked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from enforcing Covid-19 restrictions which limited the number of people attending religious services. On the night before Thanksgiving, newly-inducted Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with her conservative colleagues to block the restriction amid a surge in coronavirus across the country. Barrett recently replaced justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal judge, in a lifetime seat on the top court.