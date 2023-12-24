Trinamool, BJP in war of words over Bengal Gita recitation event

The recitation of the Bhagavad Gita at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday heightened the political tussle in West Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Devotees participate in 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' event, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata (PTI)

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal’s ruling party, criticised the alleged political exploitation of the mega event, the Bharatiya Janata Party said those critiquing the programme don’t have any respect towards the Hindu religion. Separately, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised programmes on the same day where party leaders and workers read out portions from the Constitution to counter.

“It is pleasing to learn about ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ at Parade Ground, Kolkata, organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad. The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

Targeting their political rivals, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said: “Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world. Those who are mocking the event don’t have any respect towards the Hindu religion.”

The event is seen by political as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to West Bengal’s Hindu voters in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting back at the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “We have nothing against the Gita recitation event. But the BJP leaders should not try to use it to serve its political purposes. The BJP has a habit of mixing religion with politics.”

Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy said there was an attempt to downplay the real issues affecting the society in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is unfortunate that instead of focussing on the burning issues the country is facing, such as unemployment, competitive polarisation is happening. As the election is approaching, topics such as Ram Mandir and Gita are coming up,” Roy said.