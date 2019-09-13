Tripura Congress complains to EC, says CM violated model code ahead of bypolls

india

Sep 13, 2019

Accusing Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb of violating the model code of conduct ahead of by-polls, the Tripura unit of the Congress, on Friday said they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against him.

By-polls to the Badharghat Assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on September 23.

Speaking to the media at Congress Bhawan, senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik alleged that Biplab Kumar Deb had distributed sports materials to 18 clubs located in Badharghat constituency on September 6. Deb even announced the launch of a new health scheme Ayushman Tripura two days back, Bhowmik continued.

“Prior to polls, our chief minister distributed sports goods to clubs in the Assembly constituency and even announced a new health scheme. He did this to attract the voters only. By doing this, he has violated the model code of conduct. We have lodged a complaint against the chief minister with the Election Commission. We are hopeful that the Election Commission will take steps regarding this and will serve show-cause notices to him,” Bhowmik said.

Regarding the Ayushman Tripura scheme that will be launched soon, the Congress leader said, “ The scheme will be in insurance mode that means, the hospital will provide services to us in exchange for our money. Moreover, the health notification regarding revised tariff rates of different health services in government hospitals clearly mentioned that it should be implemented with immediate effect. We got recent reports of six cases where patients were not given services without money. We demand the chief minister to withdraw it at the earliest.”

