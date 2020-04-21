Tripura couple travels over 3,000 km from Chennai in ambulance amidst Covid-19 lockdown

india

A couple from Tripura travelled 3,213 kilometres from Tamil Nadu in an ambulance to reach their home amidst nationwide lockdown. They went to Chennai on March 20 and got stranded there after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown in the country from March 25.

The couple started the journey from April 15 and reached Agartala on Sunday night from where they went to their residence located at Udaipur in Gomati District, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala.

“We went to Chennai for medical check-up of my wife on March 20. But we got stranded there due to the lockdown. As the lockdown was extended for second time, we decided to return back to our place at any cost. It was quite difficult to stay at hospital and bear other charges. Also, we need to defer our daughter’s marriage that was supposed to be on May 8,” Chanchal Majumder told the reporters after reaching Agartala.

Accordingly, they booked an ambulance from the hospital and they spent Rs 1.40 lakh for the travel, he told.

After they landed at Udaipur, they were taken to an institutional quarantine. They didn’t visit anyone said Gomati District Magistrate TK Debnath.

Majumder retired from Sports and Youth Affairs Department as deputy director. His wife Ashima Biswas (Majumder) is an athletics coach at Udaipur. She underwent a brain tumour surgery at a private hospital in Chennai last September.

Chanchal told that there are other Tripura people stranded in Chennai and are in deep trouble.

During their journey, they showed all hospital documents at entry and exit points each of all the states they have crossed and were permitted to continue.

Tripura got two Covid-19 positive patients and among them, one has recovered.