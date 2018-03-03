Tripura responds to BJP’s ‘chalo paltai’ call, helps it win the red bastion

On Wednesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states, he had some prescient advice for them. Modi told the CMs that the BJP would win Tripura, and the celebration that follows should be bigger than the one after last year’s assembly election sweep in Uttar Pradesh, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

“Modi ji said, ‘It will not just be an electoral win for the BJP. It will be a victory for our ideology’,” said one of the people present at the meeting who asked not to be named. This was because the BJP and the Left parties have been engaged in an ideological battle on several issues, particularly in West Bengal and Kerala, the leader added, giving the reasoning behind the prime minister’s comment.

The results on Saturday confirmed Modi’s claim that the BJP would be successful in defeating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government, which has been in power in Tripura for 25 years. Chief minister Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) was brought down after two decades at the helm.

Click here for full coverage, live election tally, election news and analyses

The BJP’s rise in Tripura has been phenomenal – from 33,808 votes in 2013 to over 9 lakh votes in 2018 as of 3:30pm on counting day. The party, which could not win a single seat in the last elections, had won or was leading in 35 seats this time, according to the election commission website.

“People responded very well to our call of ‘Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s Change),” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said in Agartala on Saturday.

The BJP first sensed an opportunity in Tripura during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in which it increased its vote share and tally threefold compared to 2009. “The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress were a challenge. Together they had polled 5 lakh votes and occupied the space between us and the CPI(M),” said a BJP strategist from the northeast.

The Congress had a vote share of 36.5% in the previous assembly elections, and this gave the BJP the confidence that there was a space for a credible and strong opposition to the Left in Tripura. With this in mind, the BJP started working on taking over the Opposition space, party insiders said.

Building the team

The shot in the arm came when former Congress leader and key north-east strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the party in 2016. With Sarma’s help, the BJP won Assam in April that year, prompting party president Amit Shah set Sarma on a mission to win other states for the party.

Sunil Deodhar, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, was already working in Tripura to build a new team in the CPI(M) stronghold, along with Biplab Kumar Deb, who was sent to Tripura in 2015 as the party’s jan sampark pramukh (chief for mass-connect programmes). Deb soon emerged as a leader with potential, and was elevated as the party chief in January 2016. Today he is being seen as the front-runner to be the state’s next chief minister.

With the team of Sarma, Deodhar, Deb and BJP’s national general secretary Ram Mahdav in place, the party began its 2018 mission. Sarma and Madhav worked on expanding the BJP’s base, while Deodhar and Deb concentrated on galvanising BJP workers. It was for the first time that the CPI(M), a cadre-based party, was confronted with another cadre-based party in the form of a transformed BJP as its main rival.

The BJP leaders began identifying and approaching leaders from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a possible switch. Six TMC MLAs joined the BJP in August 2017, giving the party its first entry into the state assembly. These leaders had been elected to the Tripura assembly as Congress members, but had defected to the TMC in 2016. In December 2017, another Congress MLA and former leader of opposition, Ratan Lal Nath, joined the BJP, leading to other smaller Congress leaders changing loyalties.

Promises made

The BJP gradually grew in size and influence, and it was now time to pick up the right issues and the right allies. The BJP was quick to adapt to the demand of the state. Instead of talking about Sangh icons Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP worked on linking itself with the legacy of Tripura’s last king Bir Bikram Kishore Deb Burman of the Manikya dynasty. The party celebrated his 110th birth anniversary on a grand scale, and even Modi tweeted: “Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarma Manikya Bahadur’s rich contribution towards the development of Tripura can never be forgotten.”

The BJP’s vision document for the February 2018 polls said that the Agartala would be renamed Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Deb Burman airport, and a cultural art academy would be established after another former king, Birendra Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

In addition to these symbolic gestures, about 400,000 government employees were wooed with the promises of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations instead of the Fourth Pay Commission rules that were being used in the state, and the regularisation of jobs of contract employees working in the government sector.

Most of the government employees had been hired under the CPI(M) rule and several of them behaved almost as cadres of the ruling party, but the BJP’s offer for better salaries and perks won them over.

Other promises included free education for women till graduation, free smartphones to young people, free health insurance to below poverty line (BPL) households, social allowances of at least Rs 2000 per month and a minimum wage of Rs 340 per day in line with the national standard.

Tribal outreach

Meanwhile, the BJP opened communications with tribal groups and stitched an alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left had won 19 out of 20 assembly seats reserved for the scheduled tribes and the BJP wanted to break this monopoly. The gamble paid off, with the IPFT winning or leading in eight out of nine seats it had contested, as of 3:30 pm on Saturday.

The focus then shifted to the campaign. Modi – BJP’s most sought after campaigner – held four rallies in Tripura, where he took on the chief minister over the lack of development in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, another popular campaigner, was roped in to woo the strong population of members of the Nath sect in Tripura. Shah and other leaders of the BJP, too, held public meetings to tap on the anti-incumbency against the Manik Sarkar government.

“The prime minister had addressed four rallies in Tripura. He had worked very hard and continuously monitored our campaigning. The credit must go to him,” Ram Madhav said on Saturday. But it was, in the end, a combination of factors and deft planning that worked for the party in what was once its most unlikely bastion.