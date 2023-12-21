close_game
Tripura: Fire breaks out at ICA Office in Agartala, no casualties reported

ANI |
Dec 21, 2023 09:40 AM IST

A fire broke out at the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Office in Agartala on Wednesday.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Office in Agartala on Wednesday.

As soon as information was received, fire tenders reached the spot.

It was later doused off with the help of three fire tenders, according to the fire department official.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

