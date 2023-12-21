Tripura: Fire breaks out at ICA Office in Agartala, no casualties reported

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Office in Agartala on Wednesday. HT Image

As soon as information was received, fire tenders reached the spot.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It was later doused off with the help of three fire tenders, according to the fire department official.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)