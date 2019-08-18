Tripura sub-inspector suspended for not completing drugs probe

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:22 IST

A sub-inspector of Tripura police has been suspended for not completing investigation of six drugs cases on time.This development comes within a month of a policewoman being sacked in Tripura for negligence of duty.

“The sub-inspector, M Darlong didn’t submit any report of his investigation into six NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases. He also didn’t reply to the show-cause notice. So, he was suspended on Friday,” said Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police of North District.

Darlong was posted at Kanchanpur Police Station since May last year. He was with Panisagar police station earlier.

Last month, Dipanjana Sinha, a sub-inspector of Kanchanpur police station was sacked on July 29 for failing to complete investigation of total 23 cases. Sinha was posted in a few police stations in Unakoti district since 2010 and later joined Kanchanpur in January last year.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 13:22 IST