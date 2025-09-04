US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his secondary sanctions on India as effective pressure against Russia, and hinted at additional escalatory measures aimed at Moscow while ruling out – at a separate event the previous --- any reduction in the 50% tariff regime imposed on New Delhi. Trump rules out cut in 50% tariffs for India

Trump rejected suggestions that his actions against Moscow over the Ukraine war were insufficient, specifically citing the India sanctions when challenged by a journalist at an Oval Office event as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

“Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India... That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” Trump said, without indicating what these additional steps could entail.

The comments came a day after Trump explicitly ruled out lowering the punitive tariff regime on India, responding “no” when asked by a reporter whether he was considering reducing the duties.

He, however, added: “We get along with India very well” before criticising what he termed an imbalanced trade relationship due to high Indian levies.

“India has, you have to understand, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship,” he said. “India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world.”

Trump’s recent remarks deepen the uncertainty that has shrouded ongoing diplomatic contacts between the two countries, with trade negotiations suspended since August following the imposition of punitive duties.

Trump’s Wednesday remarks positioned the India sanctions as a central component of his pressure campaign against Moscow.

The president has previously claimed that India, as Russia’s second-largest oil customer purchasing over 1.5 million barrels daily, was crucial to Moscow’s war financing.

White House officials have accused India of using American trade dollars to purchase discounted Russian crude, with some refined products subsequently exported to global markets.

Trade negotiations between India and the United States remain stalled, with the sixth round scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi postponed following the tariff escalation.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal has maintained that both sides hope to conclude a trade deal by November, though he acknowledged that “geopolitical issues” had slowed discussions.

The talks had progressed through five rounds between March and July, with technical teams finalising most frameworks by June before breaking down over disputes regarding agricultural market access, tariff reciprocity and unresolved World Trade Organisation cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted he cannot compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers and small-scale industries, cautioning “pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it.”

India has called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable,” saying it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.