'Trust issue': SC tells political parties to ‘activate’ themselves over Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the confusion over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar is largely a 'trust issue', asking political parties to 'activate' themselves. The Supreme Court asked para-legal volunteers to file with district judges confidential reports, which will be considered on September 8.(File Image)

A top court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the matter concerning pleas filed by Bihar's political leaders seeking extension for the September 1 deadline to file claims and objections to the draft list published by the Election Commission of India.

The apex court took note of the ECI's submission that claims and objections can be submitted after the September 1 deadline and will be considered even after the roll is finalised, LiveLaw reported.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said that political parties are filing objections seeking deletion of voters from the draft list instead of claims for inclusion, terming it as "very strange".

Meanwhile, advocate Prashant Bhushan highlighted that the order for inclusion for Aadhar was dated August 22. He submitted that the poll body is not following its own manuals "about transparency".

Justice Surya Kant said that the first part in the process is submission.

Dwivedi argued that pleas listed before the top court for Monday did not include assertions over the submission of any forms or the inclusion or deletion of voters.

Justice Kant noted that these particular concerns would be better taken up in the presence of political parties.

"This unfortunate trust deficit...we can ask the district legal services authority to provide volunteers to bridge gap," he was cited as saying by LiveLaw.

In its order, the Supreme Court said, “As regards extension of time, note says that filing of claims/objections or corrections is not barred after 1 Sept. It is stated that the claims/objections/corrections can be submitted even after the deadline ie after 1 Sept and same will be considered after roll has been finalized. Process will continue until last date of nominations and all inclusions/exclusions are integrated in the final roll. In light of this stand, let the claims/objections/corrections be continued to be filed. Meanwhile, political parties/petitioners may submit their affidavits in response to the note.”

The top court further requested the Executive Chairman of Bihar Legal Services Authority to issue instructions, preferably by Tuesday noon, to all district Legal Services Authorities to notify para-legal volunteers, along with their names and mobile numbers, who will assist voters and political parties to submit claims, objections or corrections online.