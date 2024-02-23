'Tut sakta hu.. jhukunga nhi': Cong's Salman Khurshid after Farrukhabad LS seat goes to SP

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction after Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat went to Samajwadi Party (SP) while finalising the seat-sharing deal with the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid(File)

Read here: Lok Sabha elections: SP, Congress seal UP seat share pact

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While expressing his disgruntlement, he asked how many times he would have to prove his relationship with the constituency. While sounding in a rebelling tone, he said that he never bowed down to the decisions of fate and this time too he won't bow down.

"How many tests will my relationship with Farrukhabad have to face? The question is not about me but about the fate of all of us, about the future generations. I never bowed down to the decisions of fate. I can break, but I will not bow down. You promise to accompany me, I will keep singing the songs..," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

Salman Khurshid, son of Congress veteran and former external affairs minister Khurshed Alam Khan and maternal grandson of the third President of India Zakir Husain, belongs to the Farrukhabad area.

A lawyer and a writer by profession, Khurshid was elected as an MP from Farrukhabad in 1991 and 2009. His father also represented the constituency in the year 1984. Khurshid has also served as the minister of external affairs, minister of minority affairs and minister of law and justice in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II union government.

Meanwhile, as per the seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and the SP announced for the upcoming elections, the SP is slated to contest on 63 seats and the Congress on 17 out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress will contest Rae Bareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Kanpur City, Fatehpur Sikri, Bansgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki and Deoria, said SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Read here: ‘Felt demoralised, sad’: Ahmed Patel's daughter on Congress 'giving away' Bharuch LS seat to AAP

RaeBareli, Amethi and Varanasi are three crucial seats that Yadav ceded to the Congress. While Varanasi is the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amethi is the one that Rahul Gandhi in 2019 lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. RaeBareli was Sonia Gandhi's seat until she vacated it for health reasons and shifted to the Rajya Sabha.

In the 2019 polls, BJP had won 62 seats, while the SP, which fought the elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, had won five seats.