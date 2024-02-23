 'Tut sakta hu.. jhukunga nhi': Salman Khurshid after Farrukhabad seat goes to SP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Tut sakta hu.. jhukunga nhi': Cong's Salman Khurshid after Farrukhabad LS seat goes to SP

'Tut sakta hu.. jhukunga nhi': Cong's Salman Khurshid after Farrukhabad LS seat goes to SP

ByShobhit Gupta
Feb 23, 2024 08:42 PM IST

While expressing his disgruntlement, Khurshid asked how many times he would have to prove his relationship with the constituency.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction after Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat went to Samajwadi Party (SP) while finalising the seat-sharing deal with the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid(File)
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid(File)

Read here: Lok Sabha elections: SP, Congress seal UP seat share pact

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While expressing his disgruntlement, he asked how many times he would have to prove his relationship with the constituency. While sounding in a rebelling tone, he said that he never bowed down to the decisions of fate and this time too he won't bow down.

"How many tests will my relationship with Farrukhabad have to face? The question is not about me but about the fate of all of us, about the future generations. I never bowed down to the decisions of fate. I can break, but I will not bow down. You promise to accompany me, I will keep singing the songs..," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

Salman Khurshid, son of Congress veteran and former external affairs minister Khurshed Alam Khan and maternal grandson of the third President of India Zakir Husain, belongs to the Farrukhabad area.

A lawyer and a writer by profession, Khurshid was elected as an MP from Farrukhabad in 1991 and 2009. His father also represented the constituency in the year 1984. Khurshid has also served as the minister of external affairs, minister of minority affairs and minister of law and justice in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II union government.

Meanwhile, as per the seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and the SP announced for the upcoming elections, the SP is slated to contest on 63 seats and the Congress on 17 out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress will contest Rae Bareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Kanpur City, Fatehpur Sikri, Bansgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki and Deoria, said SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Read here: ‘Felt demoralised, sad’: Ahmed Patel's daughter on Congress 'giving away' Bharuch LS seat to AAP

RaeBareli, Amethi and Varanasi are three crucial seats that Yadav ceded to the Congress. While Varanasi is the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amethi is the one that Rahul Gandhi in 2019 lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. RaeBareli was Sonia Gandhi's seat until she vacated it for health reasons and shifted to the Rajya Sabha.

In the 2019 polls, BJP had won 62 seats, while the SP, which fought the elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, had won five seats.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On