TV sting accuses aides of 3 UP ministers of bribery, SIT probe ordered

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered probe by a special investigation team into corruption charges against aides of three ministers.

The Chief Minister has directed the SIT to immediately start probe by recording the statements of all the people concerned and submit its report within 10 days.

A private news channel had conducted a sting operation in which the private secretaries of three ministers – Om Prakash Rajbhar (backward class welfare), Archana Pandey (mining) and Sandeep Singh (basic, secondary and higher education) – were caught on camera purportedly demanding bribe.

A senior government officer said the three secretaries have been suspended and a police case registered against them.

An official statement said Yogi Adityanath had taken note of the sting operation and ordered constitution of a special team. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action be taken in this case.

“A three-member SIT has been constituted under ADG (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna. The IG, Special Task Force and a senior officer of vigilance establishment will be the members of the team. Special secretary, information technology, Rakesh Verma will assist the SIT in the probe,” it added.

Yogi Adityanath also directed the secretariat administration department to probe all cases in which complaints of illegal activities by the secretariat staff had been received.

“The Chief Minister has stated that the state government will follow the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and work with transparency. Strict action will be taken on complaints regarding corruption by government officers and employees,” an official spokesman said.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 19:37 IST