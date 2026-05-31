TVK, DMK criticise Guv paying tribute to Thiruvalluvar’s photo in saffron attire

Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance partner Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) criticised governor Rajendra Arlekar for paying tribute to Tamil poet and saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at a Lok Bhavan event in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, contrary to the original image in a white robe. Arlekar paid floral tributes to the photo of Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire unlike the original image in white robe. (X/lokbhavan_tn)

On Saturday, Arlekar presided over the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha (Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal) organised by the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam, at Lok Bhavan. He paid floral tributes to the photo of Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire unlike the original image in white robe.

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the governor was testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again with his act.

In a social media post, Udhayanidhi said, “The government of Tamil Nadu officially celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in January. However, where did this new fabrication come from claiming that Vaikasi Anusham is Thiruvalluvar Day.”

“During the DMK regime, when the then governor (RN Ravi) attempted a similar stunt, we condemned it harshly. Now, they are testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again,” the former deputy chief minister said and shared the images of saint-poet.

“My strongest condemnations to the fascists who insult Valluvar—and to the #SofaModel government that permits it. Just like begging Delhi for permission to sing the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (Tamil anthem) first, the chief minister must not shiver in fear over this issue as well.” he alleged.