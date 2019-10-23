e-paper
‘Twitterwali neta’: Uttar Pradesh deputy CM’s dig at Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi had on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government saying it was “shameful” that Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states in cases of crime against women.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI file photo)
         

The Congress-BJP feud in Uttar Pradesh got bitter on Wednesday with state deputy chief minister KP Maurya taking potshots at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her comments on the law and order situation in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government saying it was “shameful” that Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states in cases of crime against women. Her comments came in the backdrop of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2017 released on Monday that stated that the maximum number of crimes against women was registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to her comment, Maurya said, “She is ‘Twitter wali neta’. Recently, she went after making her brother lose Amethi Lok Sabha seat. What she says doesn’t matter. What matters is we’re taking steps to strengthen law and order,” reports news agency ANI.

Earlier, this year Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned extensively in Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections but the Congress managed to win just one of state’s 80 seats, that of Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli.

In a major embarrassment to the party, then president Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Priyanka Gandhi often targets the state government over its alleged misgovernance.

On Tuesday, she tweeted citing NCRB numbers, “The highest number of crimes against women in the country is taking place in UP. More than 56,000 a year and this does not include incidents that are not reported (to police). Is this data not serious enough for the chief minister to take cognisance.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:31 IST

