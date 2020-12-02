e-paper
Home / India News / Two adults can live together without interference from families: Allahabad HC

Two adults can live together without interference from families: Allahabad HC

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Allahabad
         

Two adults in a live-in relationship have the right to cohabit peacefully, the Allahabad High Court has observed while directing the SSP Farrukhabad to provide security to a couple that lives together and has been facing harassment by family members.  “Hon’ble Apex Court in a long line of decisions has settled the law that where a boy and a girl are major and they are living with their free will, then nobody including their parents has authority to interfere with their living together,” a bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Prakash Padia said in an order passed on Monday.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad. The petitioners contended before the court that both of them are adults and in love with each other. They have been living together as a couple for the last six months but Kamini’s parents were harassing them as they want her to marry another man. The couple said they made a complaint to the SSP, Farrukhabad in this regard on March 17 but their application was still pending.  The bench while allowing the petition observed, “We are of the view that the petitioners are at liberty to live together and no person shall be permitted to interfere in their peaceful living, as Right to Life is a fundamental right insured under Article 21 of the Constitution of India in which it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his right to life and personal liberty.”

China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
