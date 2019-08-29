e-paper
Two arrested for rape, murder of 60-year-old in MP

60-year-old woman was raped and killed allegedly by two neighbours in Madhya Pradesh

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
Two men in their 20s arrested for killing a sexagenarian.
Two men in their 20s arrested for killing a sexagenarian. (HT FILE)
         

A 60-year-old woman was raped and killed allegedly by two neighbours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Both the men in their twenties have been arrested.

Sagar superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “The woman was alone in her house as her two sons, who are truckers, had gone out of town. The elder son had been trying to contact her since Sunday, but when he didn’t get any response, he asked neighbours to check. They then found her dead in the house.

“Initially, it appeared to be a case of burglary and murder but the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the woman was raped and then killed.”

“During investigation, police found that two persons had tried to barge into the house in the evening but she dialled 100 and they ran away. These two were identified as Vishwakarma and Ahirwar. In the interrogation, they confessed to have committed the crime,” said Sanghi. Both entered the house for theft but she woke up and started shouting. They then gagged and raped her. Later, they killed her.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:58 IST

