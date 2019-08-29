Two children come under school bus as driver reverses it, get killed

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:05 IST

Two children were killed in Singrauli district on Wednesday when the driver of a school bus reversed the vehicle without realising that they were standing behind, and ran over them.

The accident took place at Khanhana Barrier, about 40 km from here.

The school is situated on the outskirts of the Morwa town.

Aditya Shrivastava (12), his sister Aditi (10) and their maternal uncle were sitting on a motorcycle parked behind the school bus, police said.

The driver of the bus did not notice them and reversed the bus suddenly, they said.

The two children were declared dead at Morwa hospital.

Their uncle, who was severely injured, was undergoing treatment, said Morwa police station in-charge Nagendra Singh.

Police arrested the bus driver and further probe was on, he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 09:05 IST