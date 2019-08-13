Two dead, 3 injured as tree falls over house in Rampur

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:01 IST

Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and three sustained injuries after a tree—uprooted by heavy rains—fell over their makeshift house in Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Tuesday.

The mishap took place around 1:00 am near Mashnu village, 30 kilometres away from Rampur. Two people died on the spot while the three injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, for treatment. As many as nine people were present in the house when the mishap occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Jatun, 45, and Saryabano,15, while the injured are Bashir, Meera and Samaya. All of them belong to Gujjar tribe.

The bodies were sent to Community Health Centre, Saharan for postmortem.

Deputy superintendent of police Abhimanyou Verma confirmed the incident and said investigation is on.

Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming days as state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for lower and middle hills of the state for August 16 and 17.

MeT Department director Dr Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated parts of the state for the next few days.

Sujanpur Tira of Hamirpur district recorded the highest rainfall of 110 mm, followed by 103 mm in Guler during the last 24 hours.

Mandi recorded 47 mm of rainfall, Kangra 44.3mm, Una 34.4 mm, Nahan of Sirmaur district 25mm and Chamba 19mm.

Prominent tourist destination Dharamshala received 26.8 mm and recorded 27.4 degrees maximum temperature while Palampur of Kangra district witnessed 33mm rain and recorded 26 degrees maximum temperature.

Maximum temperature at Manali and Dalhousie was 24.8 and 21.1 degrees, respectively.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:01 IST