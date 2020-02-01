e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Two foreigners quarantined in Goa after showing flu-like symptoms

Two foreigners quarantined in Goa after showing flu-like symptoms

A special task force has been set up to tackle positive cases that may emerge. It is headed by the Dean of the Goa medical college.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
All passengers are being screened at Goa International Airport for coronavirus symptoms and history of recent travel to China.
All passengers are being screened at Goa International Airport for coronavirus symptoms and history of recent travel to China.(PTI Photo/Representative)
         

Two more foreign nationals who arrived in Goa after visiting China have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after developing flu-like symptoms, state health authorities said on Saturday.

Medical college dean Dr S M Bandekar said the two will be kept under observation until their samples sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune are tested.

“They will be quarantined and the samples which have been sent to Pune are expected in a few days,” Dr Bandekar said.

Prior to this, a Serbian national was quarantined at the special ward set up at the hospital but was later discharged after found to have not contracted the deadly virus.

Passengers at the Goa International Airport are being screened and asked to declare if they have travelled to China recently and if so, they will be further screened for symptoms and quarantined.

A special task force has been set up to tackle positive cases that may emerge. It is headed by the Dean of the medical college.

“I would like to assure our residents that the task force is reviewing the preparedness and are on the vigil to tackle the virus,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

Several isolation wards and testing facilities have been created across the country and passengers at the international airports are being screened with special focus on those arriving from China.

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news