Two grooms in Odisha arrested for defying Covid-19 lockdown guidelines

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:48 IST

Odisha police arrested two youths in Kandhamal district on Monday on charges of organising their marriages violating the state government regulations on Covid-19 prohibiting gathering of more than seven people.

Police arrested Parameswar Bhukta of Nuapada village in Kandhamal district for organising a marriage reception in which 60 to 80 people were invited. Biju Kanhar, a tribal youth in Khajurigaon village under Gochhapada police station was arrested for taking a marriage procession of more than seven people. Kanhar’s brother too was arrested.

Police also arrested 11 people in Kandhamal district for not downing shutters while five others were arrested in Bhadrak district for not complying with the lockdown.

According to the lockdown guidelines, cases can be registered against a person under section 188 of IPC on charges of violating order promulgated by the government. Action can also be taken against people under sections 269 of IPC for a negligent step that may spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

Arrests can also be made against the persons under section 271 of IPC for knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule. In such case, the accused may be awarded imprisonment for six months, or slapped with fine or both for the crime, which is non-cognizable.

Meanwhile, to contain the spread of coronavirus, the state government has decided to open large number of temporary health centres both in rural and urban areas to keep people for quarantine purpose. In rural areas every Gram Panchayat will have at least one building which can accommodate 50-100 persons for quarantine purpose with basic facilities like electricity including back up, water supply, toilet etc.

People living in small building having more than one family member in one room can also be shifted to quarantine facilities. Some people who have returned back from outside the state or facing ostracization from the villagers can also be housed in the quarantine centres.

The block development centres have been authorized to spend Rs 10 lakh in blocks and Rs 5 lakh in panchayats for building such centres.