Two history-sheeters attack Tamil Nadu cops with sickles, gunned down

PTI |
Aug 01, 2023 10:17 AM IST

The two, armed with machetes, inflicted cut injuries on the police SI and made a bid on his life near Guduvanchery at about 3.30 am.

Two youth, with alleged long criminal records, were gunned down after they attacked a police sub-inspector during a vehicle check on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as S Vinood alias Chota Vinood, 35, and S Ramesh, 32, both known history sheeters who have over 50 and 20 cases, respectively, pending against them.
The deceased have been identified as S Vinood alias Chota Vinood, 35, and S Ramesh, 32, both known history sheeters who have over 50 and 20 cases, respectively, pending against them. (File)

The two, armed with machetes, inflicted cut injuries on the police SI and made a bid on his life near Guduvanchery at about 3.30 am.

"The SI managed to evade the lethal blow aimed at his head and shot at one of them, while the police inspector, Murugesan, who was also part of the team checking the vehicles, rushed to his colleague's help and fired at another man," a senior police official said.

Two others who also attacked the SI fled from the scene. The police rushed the two injured persons to the Chengalpattu government hospital where the doctors declared them "brought dead," said police.

The deceased have been identified as S Vinood alias Chota Vinood, 35, and S Ramesh, 32, both known history sheeters who have over 50 and 20 cases, respectively, pending against them. The charges against them include murders, attempt to murder and extortion, police added.

The Sub Inspector of Police Sivagurunathan has been admitted to the Chromepet government hospital for treatment.

