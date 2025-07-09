Two men storm into woman's house in Bengaluru, gang-rape and extort her friend

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and extorted by two men at her friend's house here, police said on Wednesday. Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on July 7 under the jurisdiction of Parappana Agrahara Police Station. Police have registered a case under sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 70 (1) (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.(PTI file photo/Representative Image)

According to the police, in her complaint, the woman, who is a beautician, has alleged that two men forcibly entered her friend's house and raped her.

Following the assault, they allegedly demanded money and coerced her to transfer ₹20,000 to an account, which was then moved to a betting app.

Citing the complainant, the officer said that the accused also snatched two mobile phones and fled with a refrigerator and washing machine from the house, claiming it was to settle a loan.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, we have registered a case under sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 70 (1) (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Parappana Agrahara Police Station and also got the medical examination of the woman done. We have arrested four men in connection with the incident," said Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

All the allegations made by the victim are being verified, police said, adding further investigation is underway.