Two militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Sopore

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Thursday, officials said.

On specific information about presence of militants in the area, a joint team of army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation in congested Arampora locality in the town of Baramulla district. As the search was on, hiding militants fired on the security forces, resulting in the encounter breaking out.

The bodies of two killed militants were spotted by drone cameras employed by the security forces.

An army spokesman confirmed that two militants were killed in the operation. “The operation is still in progress,” he said.

Internet services in Sopore have been snapped and all schools and colleges shut. The identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained..

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 13:28 IST