Two militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of state police personnel surrounded the Bidoora village in Achabal area following information about the presence of militants.

“Hiding militants opened fire just as the cordon around them was being tightened. Two militants were killed and their bodies recovered.

“Exact identities and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,” a police officer said.

Fresh firing exchanges started after the bodies were recovered.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 11:35 IST