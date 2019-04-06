Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
india Updated: Apr 06, 2019 19:12 IST
Srinagar
Two terrorists were killed in a brief gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.
The terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army from an orchard in Shopian, following which the soldiers retaliated, a police official said.
He said two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire.
The identity and the affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, the official added. PTI MIJ IJT IJT
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 19:04 IST