Two more teenage pregnancies in Odisha schools, minor servant delivers baby

Less than a week after a Class 8 student in Odisha’s Kandhamal district delivered a baby inside the hostel of her school toilet after being sexually assaulted, two more cases of schoolgirl pregnancies were reported from two different districts today.

While in Dhenkanal district, a class 8 student of a tribal residential school run by state SC/ST department was found to be pregnant, another student of the same class in a residential school in Kalahandi district has been admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated following intake of abortion pills.

In Dhenkanal district, Sevashram school’s headmaster Janardan Samal today lodged a complaint with the local police alleging that a class 8 girl student of the school was found pregnant. In his complaint, he said the girl had gone to her relative’s house during the summer vacation. After she returned to the hostel, her health condition deteriorated. She was admitted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her to be pregnant.

In another incident, a class 8 girl student of a Navodaya school in Kalahandi was found to be pregnant. Kalahandi sub collector Mirdha Toppo said the girl was first admitted in the district headquarters hospital on January 14 after her conditions worsened following intake of abortion pills. Mirdha said the girl was then admitted to VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur district on January 16 where the doctors terminated her pregnancy. The girl, a native of Sheikhpura in Bihar, was pregnant for 8 weeks.

“We came to know about the incident today. However the girl’s family members have not lodged any police complaint so far. We have asked the Navodaya administrator to submit a report on the incident,” said Toppo.

Early this week, the National Human Rights Commission had issued notice to Odisha chief secretary calling for a detailed report on the incident of a 14-year-old girl student of a tribal school in Kandhamal delivering a baby girl in the school hostel last Saturday. The girl, who was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old college student of the same district eight months ago had delivered a baby girl but the grossly underweight newborn died in the hospital a day later. The district yesterday observed a shutdown over the issue.

Meanwhile in Jajpur district, a 14-year-old girl working for a railway contractor today delivered a baby girl in a community health centre. The victim was employed by Pintu Jena who used to pay her Rs 1,000 per month to do his household chores. However, he lured the girl into a sexual relationship by promising to marry her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the affair.

In another case, police in Kalahandi district today arrested a man on charges of raping a class seven girl. The girl’s family members noticed some changes in her body following which they questioned her and she revealed that she had been allegedly raped by a neighbour, a married person. The family members then rushed the girl to MKCG hospital in Berhampur for medical examination and also filed a complaint in with police in Kalahandi district under Pocso Act.

Kalahandi superintendent of police B Gangadhar said the the accused is being interrogated in police custody and a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Reacting to the cases of pregnancies among schoolgirls, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said within a week four such incidents have been reported. “Is this how (chief minister) Naveen Patnaik protecting the interest of girl students, women & tribals,” he asked.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 19:01 IST