Two unruly passengers on Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight attempt to enter cockpit forcefully, offloaded

Two unruly passengers were removed from a SpiceJet flight at the Delhi airport on Monday after they attempted to force their way into the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff, reported news agency PTI. A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft (REUTERS)

The flight, SG 9282, was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 12:30pm but was delayed by nearly seven hours, taking off at 7:21pm, according to data available on Flightradar24.

In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft returned to the bay after the disruption, and the two passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement, according to PTI.

"The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing," it added.

According to SpiceJet, despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two passengers refused to return to their seats.

In a separate incident, a SpiceJet flight SG-914 from Pune to Delhi, which had reached the runway for take-off, was forced to abort departure due to a technical issue.

Passengers claimed that the flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 12pm on July 13, ultimately took off at 9:05pm, after a delay of over nine hours.

According to passengers, the aircraft halted suddenly after taxiing toward the runway, causing confusion and concern.

“SpiceJet flight number SG-914 from Pune to Delhi on July 13 was chocks-on time for a 5.15 pm departure. However, the aircraft had to return to the bay due to a technical issue. The claim that passengers were kept onboard for two hours is incorrect and strongly denied. Passengers were deplaned after about an hour, and the flight departed at 9.05 pm,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.