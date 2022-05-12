Two pilots killed as Chhattisgarh government chopper crashes at Raipur airport

Two pilots were killed after a Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at the Raipur airport on Thursday night. The chopper crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport around 9.10 pm, the state government said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a routine training sortie when the incident took place. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.

The pilots have been identified as captain Gopal Krishna Panda and captain AP Shrivastava. The statement said a “detailed technical investigation at the behest of the DGCA and state government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause”.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and ordered officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved family.

“Just got sad news about a state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots captain Panda and captain Shrivastava passed away. May god give strength to their family members and peace to the departed soul,” the CM tweeted.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.



इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।



इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Two pilots on board the chopper were seriously injured in the crash and immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal.

