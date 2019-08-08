e-paper
Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

Two rebel Delhi AAP MLAs disqualified, had campaigned for Modi’s BJP

AAP MLAs were disqualified on a complaint to the Delhi Assembly Speaker that they had shared the stage with BJP leaders during Lok Sabha poll campaigning period.

Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party will be up against a BJP, fresh from its stellar show on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats, in the assembly polls to be held later this year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party will be up against a BJP, fresh from its stellar show on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats, in the assembly polls to be held later this year(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, an official order said. Bajpai and Sehrawat had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes nearly a week after Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan while Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency. PTI BUN PR PR TDS TDS

