Two RJD MLAs resign ahead of Bihar assembly polls, likely to join BJP

Two RJD MLAs — Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand — resigned from Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of next month's elections. The two-phase election will be held on November 6 and 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

Both are likely to join the BJP.

A notification by the Assembly secretariat stated that the Mohania and Sheohar seats have fallen vacant following the resignations of Kumari and Anand.

Both were not immediately available for comments.

After the JD(U) returned to the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, both Kumari and Anand started attending proceedings from the treasury benches, prompting the RJD to file disqualification petitions against them. The matter is currently pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

Also read: Tejashwi as CM face, INDIA bloc may opt for 3 deputy CMs if it forms govt in Bihar

The two-phase election will be held on November 6 and 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Earlier, Congress leader and former minister Murari Prasad Gautam and RJD MLA from Bhabhua, Bharat Bind also resigned from the Assembly.