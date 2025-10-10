Two RJD MLAs resign ahead of Bihar assembly polls, likely to join BJP
A notification by the Assembly secretariat stated that the Mohania and Sheohar seats have fallen vacant following the resignations of Kumari and Anand.
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:26 PM IST
PTI
Two RJD MLAs — Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand — resigned from Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of next month's elections.
Both are likely to join the BJP.
Both were not immediately available for comments.
After the JD(U) returned to the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, both Kumari and Anand started attending proceedings from the treasury benches, prompting the RJD to file disqualification petitions against them. The matter is currently pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.