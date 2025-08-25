Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi over firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with the recent attack outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence. Delhi Police arrest two sharpshooters linked to the attack outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home.(Videograb)

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Singh alias Nikka (22), a school dropout from Faridabad, and Aditya Tiwari (19), a BCA student from Taimur district in Bihar.

The two were arrested on Sunday afternoon near Khera Canal in Shahbad Dairy, Rohini, during a planned operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspectors Puran Pant, Ravi Tushir, and Braham Prakash under ACP Rahul Kumar Singh intercepted the suspects after learning that they were regrouping in Delhi for another attack on the gang’s orders.

“When intercepted, one of the accused tried to pull out a pistol to fire at the police team, but both were overpowered before they could open fire,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik as saying.

Police recovered a pistol, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone from the suspects.

The two men were allegedly acting under orders of jailed gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and his associate Himanshu Bhau, who had arranged weapons, funds, and logistics for the attack on Yadav’s house on August 17.

“In their disclosure, the accused admitted that after the Gurugram incident, they attempted to escape towards the Indo-Nepal border but were called back for a fresh assignment in Delhi,” the officer added.

Early on August 17, three men on a motorcycle arrived at Yadav’s residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56. Two of them allegedly opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene. The Bhau gang later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Police records show that Gaurav Singh had a prior case linked to the vandalism of a statue in Rajasthan last year, while Aditya Tiwari has no previous criminal history.

A new case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell Police Station. Police have started tracking other gang members and financiers, while probing the broader conspiracy behind the attack, the report added.

With PTI inputs